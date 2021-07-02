(AGENPARL) – ven 02 luglio 2021 [Manitoba Media Bulletin]

July 2, 2021

COVID-19

BULLETIN #478

Public health officials advise seven new deaths in people with COVID-19 are being reported today:

• a female in her 40s from the Winnipeg health region;

• a female in her 60s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region, linked to the alpha variant of concern;

• a male in his 60s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region, linked to the alpha variant of concern;

• a male in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the alpha variant of concern;

• a female in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an unspecified variant of concern; and

• a male in his 70s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region.

In addition, the death of a man in his 30s from the Interlake–Eastern health region, which was first reported on June 30, has been removed from the case totals due to a data correction.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 5.4 per cent provincially and 4.8 per cent in Winnipeg. As of 9:30 a.m. today, 145 new cases of the virus have been identified since Wednesday: 91 cases on July 1 and 54 cases today. Six cases have been removed due to data corrections, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 56,306.

Of the 54 cases reported today, the COVID-19 data shows:

• nine new cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region;

• five new cases in the Northern health region;

• six new cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region;

• 11 new cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region; and

• 23 new cases in the Winnipeg health region.

The data also shows:

• 1,098 active cases and 54,013 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19;

• 163 Manitobans hospitalized with COVID-19 in Manitoba and neighbouring provinces including:

 66 people in hospital in Manitoba with active COVID-19 as well as 91 people in hospital with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious, amounting to a total of 157 hospitalizations;

• a total of 49 Manitoba patients receiving intensive care for COVID-19 including:

 17 people in intensive care units in Manitoba with active COVID-19 as well as 26 people with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious but continue to require critical care, amounting to a total of 43 ICU patients in Manitoba; and

 six Manitoba patients in intensive care units outside the province, all of whom are in Ontario;

• 39 patients previously receiving care in an out-of-province ICU have now been returned to Manitoba hospitals for further care; and

 no COVID-19 patients were transported out of province for care yesterday;

• 1,285 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 833,702; and

• the total number of deaths in people with COVID-19 is 1,147.

An outbreak has been declared at St. Boniface Hospital unit M3 in Winnipeg. The facility has been moved to the Critical (Red) level on the #RestartMB Pandemic Response System. Outbreaks have been declared over at the Carman Memorial Hospital in Carman and at the Eastview Place Personal Care Home in Altona.

Possible exposure locations are listed online by region at the province’s #RestartMB Pandemic Response System webpage. For up-to-date information on possible public exposures to COVID-19 in regions, visit www.gov.mb.ca/covid19/updates/flights.html#event and click on your region.

Additional data on variants of concern is updated from Tuesday to Saturday at https://geoportal.gov.mb.ca/. Data related to COVID-19, outbreaks and some downloadable and historic data can also be found at this site.

For up-to-date information on COVID-19 in Manitoba, including the online screening tool, testing criteria and locations, self-isolation requirements, public health fundamentals and the provincial response level on the #RestartMB Pandemic Response System, visit www.manitoba.ca/COVID19.

– 30 –

—————————————————————

For more information:

– Public information, contact Manitoba Government Inquiry: 1-866-626-4862 or 204-945-3744.

– Media requests for general information, contact Communications Services Manitoba: 204-945-3765.

– Media requests for ministerial comment, contact Communications and Stakeholder Relations: 204-945-4916.

