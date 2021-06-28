(AGENPARL) – lun 28 giugno 2021 [Manitoba Media Bulletin]

June 28, 2021

COVID-19

BULLETIN #475

Public health officials advise no new deaths in people with COVID-19 have been reported today.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 6.2 per cent provincially and 5.8 per cent in Winnipeg. As of 9:30 a.m. today, 61 new cases of the virus have been identified. The total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 56,036.

Today’s COVID-19 data shows:

• 20 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region;

• eight cases in the Northern health region;

• two cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region;

• four cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region; and

• 27 cases in the Winnipeg health region.

The data also shows:

• 1,454 active cases and 53,443 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19;

• 194 Manitobans hospitalized with COVID-19 in Manitoba and neighbouring provinces including:

– 95 people in hospital in Manitoba with active COVID-19 as well as 88 people in hospital with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious, amounting to a total of 183 hospitalizations;

• a total of 61 Manitoba patients receiving intensive care for COVID-19 including:

– 26 people in intensive care units in Manitoba with active COVID-19 as well as 24 people with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious but continue to require critical care, amounting to a total of 50 ICU patients in Manitoba; and

– 11 Manitoba patients in intensive care units outside the province, all of whom are in Ontario;

• 36 patients previously receiving care in an out-of-province ICU have now been returned to Manitoba hospitals for further care; and

– no COVID-19 patients were transported out of province for care yesterday;

• 1,468 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 828,130; and

• the total number of deaths in people with COVID-19 is 1,139.

Possible exposure locations are listed online by region at the province’s #RestartMB Pandemic Response System webpage. For up-to-date information on possible public exposures to COVID-19 in regions, visit www.gov.mb.ca/covid19/updates/flights.html#event and click on your region.

Additional data on variants of concern is updated from Tuesday to Saturday at https://geoportal.gov.mb.ca/. Data related to COVID-19, outbreaks and some downloadable and historic data can also be found at this site.

Updated enforcement statistics are posted online weekly. For more information, go to Cross-Departmental Reports at https://manitoba.ca/openmb/infomb/departments/index.html.

For up-to-date information on COVID-19 in Manitoba, including the online screening tool, testing criteria and locations, self-isolation requirements, public health fundamentals and the provincial response level on the #RestartMB Pandemic Response System, visit www.manitoba.ca/COVID19.

