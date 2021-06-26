(AGENPARL) – sab 26 giugno 2021 [Manitoba Media Bulletin]

June 26, 2021

COVID-19

BULLETIN #473

Public health officials advise three new deaths in people with COVID-19 have been reported today:

• a male in his 50s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the alpha variant of concern; and

• a male in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the alpha variant of concern.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 6.1 per cent provincially and 6.7 per cent in Winnipeg. As of 9:30 a.m. today, 106 new cases of the virus have been identified. However, four cases have been removed due to data correction. This brings the net-new number of cases today to 102 and the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 55,879.

Today’s COVID-19 data shows:

• 11 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region;

• 18 cases in the Northern health region;

• six cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region;

• 22 cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region; and

• 49 cases in the Winnipeg health region.

The data also shows:

• 1,514 active cases and 53,227 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19;

• 187 Manitobans hospitalized with COVID-19 in Manitoba and neighbouring provinces including:

– 88 people in hospital in Manitoba with active COVID-19 as well as 87 people in hospital with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious, amounting to a total of 175 hospitalizations;

• a total of 65 Manitoba patients receiving intensive care for COVID-19 including:

– 26 people in intensive care units in Manitoba with active COVID-19 as well as 27 people with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious but continue to require critical care, amounting to a total of 53 ICU patients in Manitoba; and

– 12 Manitoba patients in intensive care units outside the province, with 11 in Ontario and one in Alberta;

• 35 patients previously receiving care in an out-of-province ICU have now been returned to Manitoba hospitals for further care; and

– no COVID-19 patients were transported out of province for care yesterday;

• 1,306 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 825,031; and

• the total number of deaths in people with COVID-19 is 1,138.

Possible exposure locations are listed online by region at the province’s #RestartMB Pandemic Response System webpage. For up-to-date information on possible public exposures to COVID-19 in regions, visit www.gov.mb.ca/covid19/updates/flights.html#event and click on your region.

Additional data on variants of concern is updated from Tuesday to Saturday at https://geoportal.gov.mb.ca/. Data related to COVID-19, outbreaks and some downloadable and historic data can also be found at this site.

Updated enforcement statistics are posted online weekly. For more information, go to Cross-Departmental Reports at https://manitoba.ca/openmb/infomb/departments/index.html.

With the achievement of the first milestone in the 4-3-2 One Great Summer Reopening Path and implementation of new public health orders, Manitoba now moves to the Restricted, or orange level, of the Pandemic Response System. Manitobans are urged to continue to follow the fundamentals and adhere to public health orders.

The following changes are being implemented to the Community Living disABILITY Services (CLDS) program:

• CLDS day services will be partially reopened effective June 28. In addition to those participants previously attending day services, participants whose mental health has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic may now attend. Participants, family members or support networks are encouraged to contact their community service worker if they have any questions about day services.

• CLDS visitation restrictions have been eased for fully immunized participants who reside in residential care facilities. Effective June 26, fully immunized participants can have up to two fully immunized visitors visit them inside their residential care facility.

• CLDS participants, their family members or support networks are encouraged to contact their community service worker if they have any questions about day services or visits for fully immunized participants.

For up-to-date information on COVID-19 in Manitoba, including the online screening tool, testing criteria and locations, self-isolation requirements, public health fundamentals and the provincial response level on the #RestartMB Pandemic Response System, visit www.manitoba.ca/COVID19.

– 30 –

—————————————————————

For more information:

– Public information, contact Manitoba Government Inquiry: 1-866-626-4862 or 204-945-3744.

– Media requests for general information, contact Communications Services Manitoba: 204-945-3765.

– Media requests for ministerial comment, contact Communications and Stakeholder Relations: 204-945-4916.

🔊 Listen to this