(AGENPARL) – dom 13 giugno 2021 [Manitoba Media Bulletin]

June 13, 2021

COVID-19

BULLETIN #460

Public health officials advise seven new deaths in people with COVID-19 have been reported today:

• a female in her 80s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region;

• a male in his 70s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region, linked to an unspecified variant of concern and an outbreak at Carman Memorial Hospital;

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 10.8 per cent provincially and 10.2 per cent in Winnipeg. As of 9:30 a.m. today, 194 new cases of the virus have been identified, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 54,357.

Today’s COVID-19 data shows:

• 10 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region;

• 15 cases in the Northern health region.

• 25 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region;

• 42 cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region; and

• 102 cases in the Winnipeg health region.

The data also shows:

· 3,305 active cases and 49,952 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19;

· 297 Manitobans hospitalized with COVID-19 in Manitoba and neighbouring provinces including:

 193 people in hospital in Manitoba with active COVID-19 as well as 78 people in hospital with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious, amounting to a total of 271 hospitalizations;

· a total of 82 Manitoba patients receiving intensive care for COVID-19 including:

 41 people in intensive care units in Manitoba with active COVID-19 as well as 17 people with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious but continue to require critical care, amounting to a total of 58 ICU patients in Manitoba; and

 26 Manitoba patients in intensive care units outside the province, with 25 in Ontario and one in Alberta;

· 26 patients previously receiving care in an out-of-province ICU have now been returned to Manitoba hospitals for further care; and

 no COVID-19 patients were transported out of province for care yesterday.

· 1,943 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 801,922; and

· the total number of deaths in people with COVID-19 is 1,100.

Possible exposure locations are listed online by region at the province’s #RestartMB Pandemic Response System webpage. For up-to-date information on possible public exposures to COVID-19 in regions, visit www.gov.mb.ca/covid19/updates/flights.html#event and click on your region.

Additional data on variants of concern is updated from Tuesday to Saturday at https://geoportal.gov.mb.ca/. Data related to COVID-19, outbreaks and some downloadable and historic data can also be found at this site.

For up-to-date information on COVID-19 in Manitoba, including the online screening tool, testing criteria and locations, self-isolation requirements, public health fundamentals and the provincial response level on the #RestartMB Pandemic Response System, visit www.manitoba.ca/COVID19.

