MANITOBA MEDIA BULLETIN: COVID-19 BULLETIN #158

MANITOBA COVID-19

CASE INFORMATION

Case information for today includes:

 a male in his 50s from the Interlake–Eastern Health region;

 a female between the ages of zero and nine from the Prairie Mountain Health region;

 a female between the ages of zero and nine from the Prairie Mountain Health region;

 a male between the ages of ages of zero and nine from the Prairie Mountain Health region;

 a male between the ages of ages of zero and nine from the Prairie Mountain Health region;

 a male in his 30s from the Prairie Mountain Health region;

 a male in his 30s from the Prairie Mountain Health region;

 a male in his 40s from the Prairie Mountain Health region;

 a male in his 50s from the Prairie Mountain Health region;

 a male in his 50s from the Prairie Mountain Health region;

 a female between the ages of 10 and 19 from Southern Health–Santé Sud;

 a male between the ages of 10 and 19 from Southern Health–Santé Sud;

 a female in her 20s from Southern Health–Santé Sud;

 a male in his 20s from Southern Health–Santé Sud;

 a female in her 30s from Southern Health–Santé Sud;

 a female in her 30s from Southern Health–Santé Sud;

 a female in her 30s from Southern Health–Santé Sud;

 a male in his 30s from Southern Health–Santé Sud;

 a female in her 40s from Southern Health–Santé Sud;

 a female in her 40s from Southern Health–Santé Sud;

 a female in her 40s from Southern Health–Santé Sud;

 a female in her 50s from Southern Health–Santé Sud;

 a male in his 50s from Southern Health–Santé Sud;

 a female in her 60s from Southern Health–Santé Sud;

 a female in her 60s from Southern Health–Santé Sud;

 a female in her 60s from Southern Health–Santé Sud;

 a male in his 60s from Southern Health–Santé Sud;

 a male in his 60s from Southern Health–Santé Sud;

 a female in her 70s from Southern Health–Santé Sud;

 a male in his 70s from Southern Health–Santé Sud;

 a male in his 80s from Southern Health–Santé Sud;

 a male between the ages of 10 and 19 from the Winnipeg health region;

 a male in his 20s from the Winnipeg health region;

 a male in his 20s from the Winnipeg health region;

 a female in her 30s from the Winnipeg health region; and

 a male in his 30s from the Winnipeg health region.

