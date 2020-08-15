sabato, Agosto 15, 2020
MANITOBA MEDIA BULLETIN: COVID-19 BULLETIN #157

by Redazione00

COVID-19 BULLETIN #157
Cases reported today include:
 a female in her 30s from Prairie Mountain Health;
 a male in his 40s from Prairie Mountain Health;
 a male in his 40s from Prairie Mountain Health;
 a male between the ages of 10 and 19 from Southern Health-Santé Sud;
 a female in her 20s from Southern Health-Santé Sud;
 a male in his 40s from Southern Health-Santé Sud;
 a female in her 50s from Southern Health-Santé Sud;
 a male in his 60s from Southern Health-Santé Sud;
 a female in her 80s from Southern Health-Santé Sud;
 a female between the ages of 0 and 9 from the Winnipeg region;
 a female between the ages of 10 and19 from the Winnipeg region;
 a male between the ages of 10 and 19 from the Winnipeg region;
 a male between the ages of 10 and 19 from the Winnipeg region;
 a male in his 20s from the Winnipeg region;
 a male in his 20s from the Winnipeg region;
 a female in her 20s from the Winnipeg region;
 a male in his 30s from the Winnipeg region;
 a female in her 30s from the Winnipeg region;
 a female in her 40s from the Winnipeg region; and
 a male in his 60s from the Winnipeg region.

