MANITOBA MEDIA BULLETIN: COVID-19 BULLETIN #150

MANITOBA COVID-19
CASE INFORMATION
Cases identified today include:
a male between zero and nine from the Prairie Mountain Health region;
a female between 10 and 19 from the Prairie Mountain Health region;
a male between 10 and 19 from the Prairie Mountain Health region;
a female in her 20s from the Prairie Mountain Health region;
a male in his 20s from the Prairie Mountain Health region;
a female in her 20s from the Prairie Mountain Health region;
a female in her 30s from the Prairie Mountain Health region;
a female in her 30s from the Prairie Mountain Health region;
a male in his 30s from the Prairie Mountain Health region;
a male in his 40s from the Prairie Mountain Health region;
a male in his 40s from the Prairie Mountain Health region;
a male in his 70s from the Prairie Mountain Health region;
a male between 10 and 19 from the Southern Health – Santé Sud health region;
a male between 10 and 19 from the Southern Health – Santé Sud health region;
a female between 10 and 19 from the Southern Health – Santé Sud health region; and
a male in his 40s from the Southern Health – Santé Sud health region.