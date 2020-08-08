MANITOBA MEDIA BULLETIN: COVID-19 BULLETIN #150

(AGENPARL) – sab 08 agosto 2020 • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

MANITOBA COVID-19

CASE INFORMATION

Cases identified today include:

 a male between zero and nine from the Prairie Mountain Health region;

 a female between 10 and 19 from the Prairie Mountain Health region;

 a male between 10 and 19 from the Prairie Mountain Health region;

 a female in her 20s from the Prairie Mountain Health region;

 a male in his 20s from the Prairie Mountain Health region;

 a female in her 20s from the Prairie Mountain Health region;

 a female in her 30s from the Prairie Mountain Health region;

 a female in her 30s from the Prairie Mountain Health region;

 a male in his 30s from the Prairie Mountain Health region;

 a male in his 40s from the Prairie Mountain Health region;

 a male in his 40s from the Prairie Mountain Health region;

 a male in his 70s from the Prairie Mountain Health region;

 a male between 10 and 19 from the Southern Health – Santé Sud health region;

 a male between 10 and 19 from the Southern Health – Santé Sud health region;

 a female between 10 and 19 from the Southern Health – Santé Sud health region; and

 a male in his 40s from the Southern Health – Santé Sud health region.

