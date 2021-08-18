(AGENPARL) – mer 18 agosto 2021 [Manitoba Media Bulletin]

August 18, 2021

COVID-19 VACCINE

BULLETIN #116

The last appointments at the Leila super site will be held on Monday, Aug. 30. The Vaccine Implementation Task Force would like to recognize and thank the staff and volunteers who have dedicated their time to support the vaccine rollout at this location, as well as the City of Winnipeg and Winnipeg Soccer Federation for their support of the site. Staff will continue to have the option to work at the RBC site or other immunization clinics.

Eligibility

Eligibility was expanded this week to include anyone born on or before Dec. 31, 2009. The date of their second appointment must be at least 28 days after the first. Visit https://manitoba.ca/covid19/vaccine/finder.html to find a location to be immunized. Walk-in appointments are available at many locations, or appointments can be booked online at https://protectmb.ca or by calling 1-844-MAN-VACC (1-844-626-8222).

Vaccine Lottery

The first seven winners of the Vax to Win Lottery were announced Tuesday, Aug. 17. The 10 youth scholarship winners will be announced later this month. To be eligible for the second draw on Sept. 6, individuals must receive their second dose on or before Sept. 6. More information about the lottery can be found at https://protectmb.ca/lottery/.

Youth Immunization

The youth immunization catch-up program is now taking appointments for immunizations such as HPV, hepatitis B, meningococcal disease and tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis. Appointments can be made at many provincial vaccine sites online or by contacting the vaccine call centre (toll-free) at 1-844-MAN-VACC (1-844-626-8222).

Vaccine Administration, Supply and Distribution

A total of 1,865,774 doses of vaccine have been administered in Manitoba.

All Manitoba super sites are open and offering walk-in and appointment-based vaccinations, with adjusted clinic hours. For hours and days of operation, visit www.gov.mb.ca/covid19/vaccine/finder.html. Eligible individuals can book their appointments at these sites online, or by calling (toll-free) 1-844-626-8222 (1-844-MAN-VACC).

Vaccine sites in the province are considered clinical areas and mask-wearing is required.

To date, 2,435,630 doses of vaccine have been delivered to Manitoba. This includes:

• 1,534,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine;

• 808,920 doses of the Moderna vaccine; and

• 91,760 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Additional Information

Applications are still being accepted for the ProtectMB Community Outreach and Incentive Grants. Up to $20,000 is available to organizations, businesses, schools and other groups with a connection to a community with lower vaccine uptake. More information can be found at https://protectmb.ca/grant-applications/.

For more information about COVID-19 immunization records and cards, visit:

https://manitoba.ca/covid19/vaccine/immunizationrecord/index.html.

More information about the vaccine campaign in Manitoba is available at www.manitoba.ca/vaccine and https://protectmb.ca.

