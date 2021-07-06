(AGENPARL) – mar 06 luglio 2021 [Manitoba Media Bulletin]

July 6, 2021

COVID-19 ENFORCEMENT

UPDATE

The Manitoba government is providing an update on ongoing enforcement efforts to protect Manitobans from the spread of COVID-19.

A total of 58 warnings and 24 tickets were issued for the week of June 28 to July 4 including:

• 22 $1,296 tickets to individuals;

• one $298 ticket to an individual for failure to wear a mask in an indoor public place; and

• one $5,000 ticket to a business.

Officials advise that 13 of the 22 $1,296 tickets issued to individuals were in relation to gatherings in private residences or outdoors, eight were for failure to self-isolate and one to a sole proprietorship. Enforcement officials continue to investigate all large gatherings and rallies they are made aware of.

Manitobans are advised that conservation and park patrol officers are enforcing public health and state of emergency orders within provincial parks, and issued four tickets to individuals for failure to self-isolate.

Almost 3,300 personnel across various agencies are empowered to enforce public health orders to protect Manitobans. This includes RCMP, law enforcement agencies, provincial employees and municipal partners, such as the City of Winnipeg.

Since enforcement efforts began in April 2020, a total of 5,030 warnings and 2,040 tickets have been issued, resulting in almost $2.8 million in fines to businesses and individuals.

Updated enforcement statistics are posted online weekly at:

https://manitoba.ca/openmb/infomb/departments/index.html#cdr.

Manitobans are urged to continue reporting compliance and enforcement issues by visiting www.manitoba.ca/COVID19 and completing the reporting form, or by calling 204-945-3744 or (toll-free) 1-866-626-4862 and pressing option three on the call menu.

Additional data related to COVID-19, including data on enforcement, vaccines, outbreaks as well as some downloadable and historic data, can be found at https://geoportal.gov.mb.ca/.

The Manitoba government is taking strong action to protect Manitobans and ensure timely access to care. Current orders under the Public Health Act are available at:

Manitobans are reminded to adhere to all current public health orders. Stick to the fundamentals of physical distancing, hand washing and wearing a mask. For more information on COVID-19 in Manitoba, visit www.manitoba.ca/COVID19.

– 30 –

—————————————————————

For more information:

– Public information, contact Manitoba Government Inquiry: 1-866-626-4862 or 204-945-3744.

– Media requests for general information, contact Communications Services Manitoba: 204-945-3765.

– Media requests for ministerial comment, contact Communications and Stakeholder Relations: 204-945-4916.

🔊 Listen to this