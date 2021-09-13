(AGENPARL) – lun 13 settembre 2021 [Manitoba Media Bulletin]

September 13, 2021

COVID-19

BULLETIN #511

Public health officials advise three new deaths in people with COVID-19 are being reported today:

• a female in her 70s from the Interlake–Eastern health region, and

• a female in her 70s from the Interlake–Eastern health region.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 3.2 per cent provincially and 1.6 per cent in Winnipeg. As of 9:30 a.m. today, 276 new cases of the virus have been identified since Thursday: 105 cases on Friday, Sept. 10; 72 cases on Saturday, Sept. 11; 58 cases on Sunday Sept. 12; and 41 cases today.

Eight cases have been removed due to data correction bringing the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 59,368.

There were 41 new cases identified in Manitoba today. Of these, 32 are in individuals who were not fully vaccinated. This includes:

• one new case, not fully vaccinated, in the Interlake–Eastern health region;

• two new cases, with one not fully vaccinated, in the Northern health region;

• five new cases, with four not fully vaccinated in the Prairie Mountain Health region;

• 21 new cases, with 17 not fully vaccinated, in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region; and

• 12 new cases, with nine not fully vaccinated, in the Winnipeg health region.

Today’s data also shows:

• 569 active cases and 57,597 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19;

• 69 Manitobans hospitalized with COVID-19 including 29 people with active COVID-19 as well as 40 people who are no longer infectious;

• a total of 14 Manitoba patients receiving intensive care for COVID-19 including seven people in intensive care units with active COVID-19 as well as seven people who are no longer infectious but continue to require critical care;

• 1,739 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 951,975 and

• the total number of deaths in people with COVID-19 is 1,202.

Public health advises that all federal polling stations throughout the province of Manitoba are required to adhere to public health orders. Masks are to be worn at all indoor public places, including polling stations, and the fundamentals of physical distancing, and proper hand hygiene must be followed.

Possible exposure locations are listed online by region at the province’s #RestartMB Pandemic Response System webpage. For up-to-date information on possible public exposures to COVID-19 in regions, visit www.gov.mb.ca/covid19/updates/flights.html#event and click on your region.

Additional data is available at https://geoportal.gov.mb.ca/. Data related to COVID-19, variants of concern, outbreaks and some downloadable and historic data can also be found at this site.

For up-to-date information on COVID-19 in Manitoba, including the online screening tool, testing criteria and locations, self-isolation requirements, public health fundamentals and the provincial response level on the #RestartMB Pandemic Response System, visit www.manitoba.ca/COVID19.

