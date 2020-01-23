23 Gennaio 2020
MANI PULITE, LAVA JATO AND THE ROAD AHEAD FOR ANTI-CORRUPTION EFFORTS IN BRAZIL

(agenparl) – rome gio 23 gennaio 2020 At the request of the Anti-Corruption Report, a recognized industry publication, Rafael Ribeiro authored the article entitled Mani Pulite, Lava Jato and the Road Ahead for Anti-Corruption Efforts in Brazil, discussing the similarities between the 1990’s Italian anti-corruption investigation and its Brazilian counterpart, and identifying steps to be taken so that Brazil’s anti-corruption efforts of recent years are not compromised.

Fonte/Source: http://www.hoganlovells.com/en/publications/mani-pulite-lava-jato-and-the-road-ahead-for-anti-corruption-efforts-in-brazil

