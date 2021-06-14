(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 14 giugno 2021
New J. Chem., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1NJ02053F, Paper
Marco Bortoluzzi, Jesus Castro, Andrea Di Vera, Alberto Palù, Valentina Ferraro
Tetrahedral Mn(II) bromo- and iodo-complexes with phosphoramidate and phosphonate ligands were synthesized and characterized. Mononuclear complexes with general formula [MnX2L2] were isolated by using the monodentate ligands O=P(OPh)2(NMe2) and O=P(OPh)2Ph….
