(AGENPARL) – BRITISH COLUMBIA (CANADA), ven 05 febbraio 2021 After consulting with B.C.’s farming and ranching community, the Province is moving forward with a mandatory Premises Identification (ID) regulation to help livestock producers and communities better prepare for emergencies and be equipped to respond to them.

Fonte/Source: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2021AFF0004-000206