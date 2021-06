(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, mar 22 giugno 2021

Self-employed accountant Abid Naveed has handed over £1.9 million to settle a civil recovery claim based on alleged links to a criminal gang responsible for laundering £160m of drug money.

Fonte/Source: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/manchester-based-accountant-hands-over-1-9-million