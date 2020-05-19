martedì, Maggio 19, 2020
MEASURING ECONOMIC WELFARE: WHAT AND HOW?

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER MEVLUT CAVUSOGLU

MOST-VIEWED BILLS – WEEK OF MAY 17, 2020

IL PAPA AI GIOVANI: KAROL CI DICE CHE LE PROVE SI SUPERANO…

TIMOR-LESTE’S NATIONAL DAY

CORONAVIRUS, CIGNO NERO O CANARINO DELLA MINIERA DI CARBONE?

PRESS RELEASE: PM CALL WITH CROWN PRINCE MOHAMMED BIN ZAYED: 18 MAY…

MANAGING MENTAL HEALTH WITH YOGA

(AGENPARL) – SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, mar 19 maggio 2020 The ancient practice of yoga could provide a sustainable exercise alternative for thousands of people isolating at home, as new research from the University of South Australia , shows that movement-based yoga can significantly improve mental health. The world first study conducted in partnership with the Federal University of Santa Maria , UNSW Sydney, Kings College London and Western Sydney…

