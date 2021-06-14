(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 14 giugno 2021

CrystEngComm, 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1CE00583A, Paper

Byeonggwan Lee, Jeongtak Kim, Kyuchul Shin, Ki Hun Park, Minjun Cha, Saman Alavi, John A Ripmeester

It remains a difficult task to predict the hydrate structure and conformation of potential guest molecules in one of the three canonical hydrate lattices. 1-pentanol is characteristic of molecules that…

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CE/~3/LPY63AUIyg8/D1CE00583A