(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 14 giugno 2021
CrystEngComm, 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1CE00583A, Paper
DOI: 10.1039/D1CE00583A, Paper
Byeonggwan Lee, Jeongtak Kim, Kyuchul Shin, Ki Hun Park, Minjun Cha, Saman Alavi, John A Ripmeester
It remains a difficult task to predict the hydrate structure and conformation of potential guest molecules in one of the three canonical hydrate lattices. 1-pentanol is characteristic of molecules that…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
It remains a difficult task to predict the hydrate structure and conformation of potential guest molecules in one of the three canonical hydrate lattices. 1-pentanol is characteristic of molecules that…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CE/~3/LPY63AUIyg8/D1CE00583A