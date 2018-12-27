Man who planned to join terrorist group convicted

(AGENPARL) – London gio 27 dicembre 2018 A man who made plans to join the terrorist organisation Daesh is facing jail after he was convicted today, 27 December.The Old Bailey heard how police arrested Mohammad Aqib Imran, .01.96) of south-east Birmingham following an investigation into his friend, 20-year-old Naa’imur Rahman of north London, who was earlier this year convicted of a plot to kill the Prime Minister.Imran himself was not charged in relation to that plot but police identified that they had been talking online and met on two occasions. Rahman recorded a “sponsor” video and sent it to Imran to show terrorists when he arrived in Libya.Acting Commander for the Met Police Counter Terrorism Command, Alexis Boon, said: “The idea was that Rahman would kill the Prime Minister and Imran would subsequently have a video from a martyr recommending he be accepted into the terrorist organisation. Such a video would have held weight with Daesh.“Of course, this was never going to happen because MI5 and the Counter Terrorism Command had been investigating the pair for some time and in fact a covert police officer had been meeting with Rahman to establish how serious his plans were.”Detectives subsequently arrested both men on 28 November last year. They seized Imran’s phone and Kindle, and forensic specialists sifted through the media files on the devices.They recovered Rahman’s video message from a phone belonging to Imran, and from Imran’s Kindle they recovered a terrorist guide book.On 18 July, in a trial with Rahman, Imran was found guilty of collection of information useful to terrorism in relation to the eBook. The jury was unable to reach a verdict in relation to a charge of engaging in conduct in preparation of terrorist acts, which related to Imran’s plan to travel to join Daesh, but he was today found guilty of this offence following a retrial.Acting Commander Boon said: “I am pleased with this result. Our police investigation has stopped Imran from joining Daesh on the ground in Libya, where his subsequent actions could have assisted the terrorist organisation to further their aims.”Rahman previously pleaded guilty to engaging in conduct in assisting the preparation of terrorist acts, for the sponsorship video he filmed for Imran. He was jailed for 30 years for this and the plot to kill the Prime Minister.Imran will be sentenced for both offences at the Old Bailey on 25 January 2019.Documents: