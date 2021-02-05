MAN WANTED ON WARRANTS ARRESTED IN BRITISH COLUMBIA

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), ven 05 febbraio 2021

Michael ELENDU, 19, who was wanted on a warrant for second-degree murder in relation to the death of Kyreese George WRIGHT was arrested last night in New Westminster, British Columbia. Officers from the New Westminster Police Department took ELENDU into custody without incident after receiving a tip from the public.

Investigators would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance in this case.

Original release follows.

Seeking assistance to locate Michael ELENDU

Homicide detectives are continuing to search for Michael ELENDU, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for the murder of Kyreese George WRIGHT. We believe ELENDU is still in the Calgary area, however he may have travelled to Winnipeg or British Columbia.

At approximately 10:45 a.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, we were called to a residence located in the 200 block of Panatella Court N.W., for reports of a man suffering from stab wounds. EMS attended the scene and located the male deceased.

The victim was later identified as Kyreese George WRIGHT, 20, of Calgary.

On Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder was issued for Michael ELENDU, 19.

Investigators have received several tips from the public, however have been unable to locate ELENDU.

“Someone in our community knows the whereabouts of ELENDU and may be helping him evade police,” says Staff Sergeant Martin Schiavetta of the Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit. “We are asking anyone with information to come forward so that we can help bring closure to the victim’s family.”

If you have seen ELENDU or have information about his whereabouts, please call the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877, or the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips”

