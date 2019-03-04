(AGENPARL) – London lun 04 marzo 2019

Detectives from the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command are appealing for information after a man exposed himself to a teenage girl on a bus.

At 15:13hrs on Wednesday, 12 September, the victim – a 14-year-old girl – was travelling on a route 473 bus on Plaistow Road, heading towards Stratford.

The victim, who was wearing her school uniform, was sat in an aisle seat on the top deck to the left. She noticed the suspect, who was sitting on the right-hand side of the bus, staring at two other young girls.

The suspect then drew his attention to the victim, and proceeded to make eye contact with her and silently mouthed a request for her phone number. The victim informed the suspect of her age and asked him to leave her alone. He then stood up and exposed himself to her.

The victim was very frightened and quickly moved to the lower deck of the bus. The suspect then got off the bus at Paul Street, E15.

He is described as a black man, aged in his 40s, around 5ft 10ins tall, with a gold bottom tooth. At the time of the incident he was wearing a blue checked shirt, a black bomber jacket and dark-coloured trousers.

Detective Sergeant Eddie Coleman, who leads the investigation, said: “This was an appalling act against a young girl, who was left shaken and distressed by the attack.

“I would urge anyone who recognises the man in these pictures to contact police immediately.”

Anyone who knows this man, or has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to call police on 101 quoting CAD4698/12SEP2018. You can also tweet @MetCC with information.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on .

No arrests; enquiries continue.

Fonte/Source: http://news.met.police.uk/news/man-sought-following-indecent-exposure-on-bus-stratford-360707?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=Subscription&utm_content=news