giovedì, Ottobre 1, 2020
Breaking News

GALLAGHER SULLA BIODIVERSITà: BISOGNA AGIRE TENENDO PRESENTE L’ECOLOGIA INTEGRALE

ASEAN CHAIRMAN’S STATEMENT OF THE OPEN-ENDED TROIKA VIRTUAL MEETING BETWEEN ASEAN FOREIGN…

ROMA: CALABRIA (FI), CONGRATULAZIONI E BUON LAVORO A TAGLIAVANTI

PUBLIC LOVE FOR NATURE DURING COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTED BY NEW SURVEY

COVID, SPERANZA: PROROGA STATO EMERGENZA, NE DISCUTEREMO IN PARLAMENTO

COVID, CONTE: VALUTIAMO PROROGA STATO EMERGENZA FINO A FINE GENNAIO

COMPANY DIRECTORS BANNED FOR TAX OFFENCES

WOMEN IN THE WORKPLACE 2020

INTERIM RESULTS FROM LARGEST COVID-19 STUDY PUBLISHED

1000S OF SEAFARERS TO RECEIVE FAIR PAY AS UK CHANGES LAW ON…

Agenparl

MAN SENTENCED TO LIFE FOR MURDER OF RICHARD ASTIN, HUDDERSFIELD

by Redazione03

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), gio 01 ottobre 2020

Wednesday September 30, 2020

A Huddersfield man has been sentenced to life imprisonment after pleading guilty to murder.

Sean Anthony Waterhouse (40) of Buckden Court, Huddersfield was jailed at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday September 30 for the murder of Richard Astin (42) on New Hey Road, Huddersfield in the early hours of March 26, 2019.

Sean Waterhouse

He was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 19 years minus time served after pleading guilty to murder and also wounding Mr Astin with intent in a previous incident on March 21.

Police were called to New Hey Road at about 2.21am on March 26 to reports of a male being stabbed there.

Emergency services attended and found Mr Astin who was unresponsive having suffered a single knife wound to the chest.

He was taken to hospital but, despite medical treatment, died as a result of his injuries.

A murder investigation was launched by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team and Waterhouse was arrested in a police operation.

Detective Superintendent Mark Swift, Senior Investigating Officer, said: “We welcome the sentence handed down to Waterhouse for the brutal murder of Mr Astin in March last year.

“He stabbed his victim to the chest in the street after taking him to get cash to pay a debt, and then left him, having inflicted what proved to be a non-survivable injury to Mr Astin’s heart.

“This case illustrates how the use of knives can have absolutely deadly consequences and we hope the sentence is of some comfort to Mr Astin’s family.”

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/man-sentenced-life-murder-richard-astin-huddersfield

Post collegati

THE GLOBAL COMMUNITY YEARBOOK OF INTERNATIONAL LAW AND JURISPRUDENCE 2019

Redazione

CRITICAL MUSLIM 32 : MUSIC

Redazione

SERIES: HARR442LFN, CIVILIAN LABOR FORCE IN HARRISBURG-CARLISLE, PA (MSA)

Redazione

GENE LINKS SHORT-TERM MEMORY TO UNEXPECTED BRAIN AREA

Redazione

ACTING ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL BRIAN C. RABBITT DELIVERS REMARKS AT HEALTH CARE FRAUD TAKEDOWN PRESS CONFERENCE

Redazione

GUIDANCE: CALCULATING THE MINIMUM WAGE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More