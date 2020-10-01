MAN SENTENCED TO LIFE FOR MURDER OF RICHARD ASTIN, HUDDERSFIELD

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), gio 01 ottobre 2020

Wednesday September 30, 2020

A Huddersfield man has been sentenced to life imprisonment after pleading guilty to murder.

Sean Anthony Waterhouse (40) of Buckden Court, Huddersfield was jailed at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday September 30 for the murder of Richard Astin (42) on New Hey Road, Huddersfield in the early hours of March 26, 2019.

He was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 19 years minus time served after pleading guilty to murder and also wounding Mr Astin with intent in a previous incident on March 21.

Police were called to New Hey Road at about 2.21am on March 26 to reports of a male being stabbed there.

Emergency services attended and found Mr Astin who was unresponsive having suffered a single knife wound to the chest.

He was taken to hospital but, despite medical treatment, died as a result of his injuries.

A murder investigation was launched by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team and Waterhouse was arrested in a police operation.

Detective Superintendent Mark Swift, Senior Investigating Officer, said: “We welcome the sentence handed down to Waterhouse for the brutal murder of Mr Astin in March last year.

“He stabbed his victim to the chest in the street after taking him to get cash to pay a debt, and then left him, having inflicted what proved to be a non-survivable injury to Mr Astin’s heart.

“This case illustrates how the use of knives can have absolutely deadly consequences and we hope the sentence is of some comfort to Mr Astin’s family.”

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/man-sentenced-life-murder-richard-astin-huddersfield