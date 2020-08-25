(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, mar 25 agosto 2020

A man has been remanded to custody after appearing in court charged in a National Crime Agency investigation.

David Nicholas Wilson, 36, of Kirstead, King’s Lynn, Norfolk, appeared at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court accused of causing or inciting young boys to send him indecent images of themselves or of them and other children.

Wilson faces a 94 count indictment which covers 49 victims whose ages range from four to 14.

The alleged offences were committed between 1 May 2016 and 31 May 2018.

The charges include: intentionally causing or inciting children to engage in sexual activity and making unwanted demands for indecent images of a child with menaces.

Wilson was remanded to custody and will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on 22 September.

Statutory reporting restrictions apply to prevent the publication of information leading to the identification of victims and child witnesses in the case.

Fonte/Source: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/man-remanded-over-94-child-sexual-abuse-allegations-relating-to-49-young-boys