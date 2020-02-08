(AGENPARL) – London sab 08 febbraio 2020

A man has been jailed after carrying out a violent assault against a woman he knew.

Mark Hosang, 49 (), of Paragon Road, E9, appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday, 31 January and was sentenced to a total 13 years’ imprisonment after pleading guilty to GBH with intent at an earlier hearing.

He was jailed for ten years and given an extended licence period of three years.

Hosang carried out the attack on the woman, aged in her 40s, in the early hours of Wednesday, 12 July 2019.

Police and London Ambulance Service were called at 06:25hrs to reports of the injured woman in distress at a residential address at Paragon Road, E9.

A member of the public had heard screams coming from the address and called 999.

At the scene officers found the victim suffering from three significant head wounds and a suspected broken arm. Enquiries revealed that Hosang had attacked the victim with a claw hammer, striking her across the head and arm as she tried to shield herself from the attack.

Hosang was arrested at the scene and taken to an east London police station.

Detective Constable Mark Symonds, from the Central East Command Unit led the investigation and said:

“This was a sustained, brutal attack, aggravated by the use of a weapon which could have easily had fatal consequences.

“I would like to praise the bravery of the victim who has shown great courage and resilience in supporting this investigation. The professionalism and care of staff at the Royal London Hospital has enabled her to make significant improvements in her recovery and I can only hope the sentence handed down to Hosang further aids this.

“I would also like to praise the actions of the passer-by who called police – their actions allowed us respond swiftly and arrest Hosang while his victim could receive immediate medical attention.

“I would always encourage anyone to call police if they see someone else in trouble – your actions could save a life.”

