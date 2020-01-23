23 Gennaio 2020
MAN JAILED FOR SEXUALLY EXPLOITING CHILDREN ONLINE

(AGENPARL) – London gio 23 gennaio 2020

A man has been jailed for online child sexual offences.

At Croydon Crown Court on Thursday, 23 January, Valmiki Rampersad, 47 () of Tudor Drive, Morden was sentenced to six years in prison on Thursday, 23 January.

He was also placed on the sex offenders’ register for life.

Rampersad pleaded guilty to 26 offences, as follows: four counts of causing/inciting a girl, aged 13 to 15, to engage in sexual activity; 21 counts of engaging in sexual communication with a child; and, one count of making indecent photographs of child.

Rampersad used a popular online social networking website called Mylol.com, designed for teen dating, as a gateway to meet and sexually exploit vulnerable young children.

Between October 2017 and September 2018, he was a prolific offender targeting 21 different children aged between 13 and 15 years old.

To befriend children online, Rampersad created 78 bogus profiles depicting himself as a teenage boy. Hidden behind these elaborate and carefully constructed aliases he engaged the victims in highly explicit sexting, fantasy role-play and live web camera chats.

In December 2017 detectives executed a warrant at Rampersad’s home address and seized a number of electronic devices. He was arrested two days later.

Detective Constable Tom Ward, said: “Rampersad used social media to prey on young vulnerable teenage girls, invading the privacy of their own homes for the sole purpose of gaining sexual gratification.

“I would like to praise the courage of those girls who have spoken with us. However, we believe that there may be other victims who have not come forward or been identified. I would encourage anyone who has been coerced in such a way to contact the police.

“This case is a stark reminder that there are people who use the internet and social media sites as a way to commit sexual offences. It is up to all us, not just the police, to speak to young people and advise them on how they can safely use technology.”

Fonte/Source: http://news.met.police.uk/news/man-jailed-for-sexually-exploiting-children-online-392421?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=Subscription&utm_content=news

