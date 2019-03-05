(AGENPARL) – London mar 05 marzo 2019

A man who carried out a sexual assault in a central London park has been jailed.

Gergo Brummel – .11.85) of Crescent Road, SE18 was sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment for sexual assault at Inner London Crown Court on Tuesday, 5 March after being found guilty following an earlier hearing.

He was also sentenced to 20 weeks’ imprisonment for breaching a restraining order in relation to a separate incident. These sentences will run consecutively.

Brummel was arrested following the incident in Green Park, W1 in the early hours of Friday, 20 April 2018.

Officers who were on patrol in Piccadilly heard a woman screaming from inside the park. They rushed in and found Brummel and the woman struggling. The woman immediately alleged that Brummel had grabbed her from behind and sexually assaulted her. She had fought him off before the struggle ensued.

On searching the area, officers found a condom. This was sent for examination and was found to have Brummel’s DNA on it.

Detective Constable Mick Heaney from Westminster police led the investigation – he said:

“If it was not for the quick actions of the officers that night, I have no doubt that Brummel’s attack would have escalated.

“I would like to thank those officers but also the victim for supporting this investigation.

“This has resulted in a dangerous man being put behind bars.”

On his release from prison, Brummel will be made to sign the Sex Offenders Register for ten years.