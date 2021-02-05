MAN JAILED FOR MULTIPLE ATTEMPTED BURGLARIES, BRADFORD

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), ven 05 febbraio 2021

Friday 5 February 2021

A man from Bradford has been jailed for 34 months after being convicted of multiple attempted burglaries in the Bradford District.

Thomas Herson, 40, was sentenced yesterday (Thursday 4 February) at Bradford Crown Court after pleading guilty to two attempted burglary offences.

On 31 May 2019, Herson attempted to gain access to a vehicle, parked on a driveway in front of a property. He also tried to open doors at the front and rear of the property.

Herson, then attempts to access another property on the same street. He was seen entering the back garden of a property through an unlocked gate.

Both incidents were captured by CCTV.

DS Richard Thornton of Bradford District Police, said:

“We welcome the sentence that has been handed to Herson for the offences committed. We recognise the distress that offences like this cause to the victims that are affected and the community. All burglary offences are taken seriously and we have a dedicated team in place to tackle these offences.”

“Herson is a prolific offender and I hope this sentence reassured the residents of Bradford that we do all we can to bring perpetrators to justice.”

“We hope that the sentence acts as a deterrent to others, as this will not be tolerated across the Bradford District.”

