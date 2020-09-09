MAN JAILED FOR MANSLAUGHTER, BRADFORD

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), mer 09 settembre 2020

Wednesday, 9 September 2020

A man has been jailed for three years after he admitted manslaughter.

Sean Holt was sentenced today (Wednesday) at Bradford Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to causing the death of Paul McTasney in Bradford.

Sean Holt

Paul, who was 38, died in hospital just hours after suffering a serious head injury in the incident, which occurred in Vivien Road, Allerton in the early hours of 9 May this year.

The court heard that Holt, 31, of Vivien Road, attacked the victim after an argument.

The Judge said he accepted that Holt had been trying to teach his victim ‘a lesson’ and that the sentence reflected his culpability in the incident.

He had stayed at the scene and had even put McTasney, also of Vivien Road, in the recovery position.

After the sentencing, Detective Chief Inspector Fiona Gaffney (Protective Services Crime), the Senior Investigating Officer in the case, said:

“This was a tragic case for everyone involved and our sympathies remain with the family of Paul McTasney at this time.

“Paul died after a simple falling out that led to violence, and Holt now has some time in prison to reflect on the consequences of his actions.

“I hope this serves as a reminder to everyone of what can happen when violence is used to settle disputes and would urge people to walk away from tense situations.”

Paul McTasney

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/man-jailed-manslaughter-bradford