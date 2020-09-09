mercoledì, Settembre 9, 2020
Breaking News

LEGGE DELEGAZIONE EUROPEA 2019: CONCLUSO ESAME CONGIUNTO CON ESITI DISTINTI IN 14A…

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES ON CORONAVIRUS: 9 SEPTEMBER 2020

COMUNICATO: ASSEMBLEA UNIONE MEDITERRANEO – SPADONI “IMPEGNO ITALIA PER IL RILANCIO DELLA…

SPEECH: PM PRESS CONFERENCE STATEMENT: 9 SEPTEMBER 2020

MOSTRA DEL CINEMA DI VENEZIA 2020: IL PREMIO BRESSON A PUPI AVATI

COMUNICATO: COMMISSIONE AMBIENTE, INTERROGAZIONI A RISPOSTA IMMEDIATA – GIOVEDì ALLE 13 DIRETTA…

PUBLIC HEALTH ENGLAND LAUNCHES NEW EVERY MIND MATTERS CAMPAIGN

UE/COMMISSIONE SPECIALE CANCRO, MORETTI (PD) ELETTA COORDINATRICE S&D: TUTTI I CITTADINI EUROPEI…

AMBASSADOR OF BELARUS S.TERENTIEV MEETS THE MINISTER OF AGRICULTURE AND LAND RECLAMATION…

COMUNICATO: BIELORUSSIA: FERMARE LA REPRESSIONE – DICHIARAZIONE DELL’ON. PIERO FASSINO, PRESIDENTE DELLA…

Agenparl

MAN JAILED FOR MANSLAUGHTER, BRADFORD

by Redazione01

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), mer 09 settembre 2020

Wednesday, 9 September 2020

A man has been jailed for three years after he admitted manslaughter.  

Sean Holt was sentenced today (Wednesday) at Bradford Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to causing the death of Paul McTasney in Bradford. 

Sean Holt

Paul, who was 38, died in hospital just hours after suffering a serious head injury in the incident, which occurred in Vivien Road, Allerton in the early hours of 9 May this year.

The court heard that Holt, 31, of Vivien Road, attacked the victim after an argument.

The Judge said he accepted that Holt had been trying to teach his victim ‘a lesson’ and that the sentence reflected his culpability in the incident.

He had stayed at the scene and had even put McTasney, also of Vivien Road, in the recovery position.

After the sentencing, Detective Chief Inspector Fiona Gaffney (Protective Services Crime), the Senior Investigating Officer in the case, said:

“This was a tragic case for everyone involved and our sympathies remain with the family of Paul McTasney at this time.

“Paul died after a simple falling out that led to violence, and Holt now has some time in prison to reflect on the consequences of his actions.

“I hope this serves as a reminder to everyone of what can happen when violence is used to settle disputes and would urge people to walk away from tense situations.”

Paul McTasney

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/man-jailed-manslaughter-bradford

Post collegati

LEGGE DELEGAZIONE EUROPEA 2019: CONCLUSO ESAME CONGIUNTO CON ESITI DISTINTI IN 14A COMMISSIONE

Redazione

UCF RESEARCHERS ARE HELPING DEVELOP RAPID, LONGER LASTING COVID DISINFECTANT

Redazione

NATIONAL PARKS PRESERVE MORE THAN SPECIES

Redazione

AN EVOLUTIONARY ROLL OF THE DICE EXPLAINS WHY WE’RE NOT PERFECT

Redazione

METABOLITE SIGNATURE OF COVID-19 REVEALS MULTI-ORGAN EFFECTS

Redazione

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AWARDED $4.5 MILLION TO DEVELOP COMMERCIAL CARBON CREDIT TOOLS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More