23 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

IL SOTTOSEGRETARIO FRACCARO INCONTRA L'AMBASCIATORE USA EISENBERG

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH BUD HEDINGER OF GOOD MORNING ORLANDO, WFLA…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH BUD HEDINGER OF GOOD MORNING ORLANDO, WFLA…

CALL FOR PROPOSAL FOR THE MANAGEMENT OF A FOREST COMPLEX IN SIERRA…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH JACK HARRIS AND AARON JACOBSON OF AM…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH JACK HARRIS AND AARON JACOBSON OF AM…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH JACK HARRIS AND AARON JACOBSON OF AM…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH BUD HEDINGER OF GOOD MORNING ORLANDO, WFLA…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH JIMMY CEFALO OF SOUTH FLORIDA’S FIRST NEWS,…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH JIMMY CEFALO OF SOUTH FLORIDA’S FIRST NEWS,…

Home » MAN JAILED FOR IT ATTACK ON FORMER EMPLOYER
Agenparl English Cronaca Sicurezza Social Network

MAN JAILED FOR IT ATTACK ON FORMER EMPLOYER

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – London gio 23 gennaio 2020

An IT specialist who accessed the computer system of a company he had been previously dismissed from and caused an outage has been jailed.

Vladimir Yanpolsky, 45 () of Hungerford Square, Weybridge, was sentenced to three-and-a-half years’ imprisonment at Kingston Crown Court on Wednesday, 22 January, after being found guilty of an offence under section 3(1) of the Computer Misuse Act 1990 at the same court on 16 December, 2019.

On 5 March 2017, a London-based IT services company experienced a critical system failure, and enquiries revealed that these had been caused by network intrusions from someone gaining access remotely.

Suspicions turned to Yanpolsky, whose contract at the company had been terminated months before.

Officers from the Met’s Cyber Crime Unit, analysed the IP addresses of computers that had accessed the company’s computer network around the time of the system failure, and several were subsequently linked to Yanpolsky’s home address and new place of work.

Yanpolsky was arrested on 8 March 2017. He was interviewed and denied committing the offence, and was released on bail.

Devices were seized; these would further link him to the offences.

On 7 September 2018, Yanpolsky was charged with an offence under the Computer Misuse Act 1990.

Detective Chief Inspector Kirsty Goldsmith from the Cyber Crime Unit said: “Yanpolsky used the specialist knowledge he had about a company he was fired from in acrimonious circumstances, and deliberately sabotaged its IT operations. Since his arrest, he has shown no remorse for the consequences of his actions.

“I am proud of the tenacity, dedication and skill of the officers during a painstaking investigation, who presented strong technical evidence to the court leading to this conviction.”

Fonte/Source: http://news.met.police.uk/news/man-jailed-for-it-attack-on-former-employer-392418?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=Subscription&utm_content=news

Related posts

LA SVIZZERA CONTINUERà A SOSTENERE PROGETTI DI COOPERAZIONE IN ERITREA

Redazione

GLI AUGURI DI BUON ANNO DELLE ASSOCIAZIONI CULTURALI FIORENTINE

Redazione

IN VITRO DRUG INTERACTION STUDIES — CYTOCHROME P450 ENZYME- AND TRANSPORTER-MEDIATED DRUG INTERACTIONS GUIDANCE FOR INDUSTRY

Redazione

FONDAZIONE DON GNOCCHI, AUDIZIONE IN QUARTA COMMISSIONE

Redazione

QUANTUM SUPREMACY: CHECKING A QUANTUM COMPUTER WITH A CLASSICAL SUPERCOMPUTER

Redazione

CHORAL CONCERT: CHORALE AND LES CHORISTES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More