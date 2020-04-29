MAN JAILED FOR DRUG AND DRIVING OFFENCES, HUDDERSFIELD

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), mer 29 aprile 2020

Wednesday 29 April 2020

A man’s been jailed for more than three years for drug and driving offences in Huddersfield.

Nathan Pimm 23, of De Lacy Avenue, Almondbury pleaded guilty to a number of offences including possession of a controlled drug of Class A with intent to supply, failing to stop, and driving a vehicle dangerously without a licence and insurance.

He was jailed to 46 months at Leeds Crown Court on Friday 24 April.

Pimm was caught after officers sighted a blue Fiat Bravo driving in the Ashenhurst area of Huddersfield on 25 March.

The vehicle was being driven at speed and failed to stop for officers.

When the vehicle came to a stop the driver Pimm made off on foot and was arrested after a foot chase.

A search was made of the area where class A drugs were found.

The arrest and charges were made by Kirklees Precision and Organised Crime Team.

DC Mark Freeman of Kirklees Precision and Organised Crime Team said: ‘This is a fantastic result and shows that we will not tolerate drugs or dangerous driving on our streets. ‘The swift actions of the officer PC Greenwood who sighted the blue Fiat Bravo have led to the drugs being taken off the streets of Kirklees.’

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/man-jailed-drug-and-driving-offences-huddersfield