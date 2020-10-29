giovedì, Ottobre 29, 2020
Breaking News

PARITà TRA SESSI, URBAńCZYK: RICONOSCERE FORZA E RICCHEZZA DELLE DONNE

SARà SANTO GIUSTINO RUSSOLILLO, IL FONDATORE DEI VOCAZIONISTI

PRIME MINISTER MARIN PRESENTS FINLAND’S PROGRAMME FOR NEXT YEAR’S PRESIDENCY OF THE…

CS COVID-19, MINISTERO: DATI SU SCUOLE FORNITI A ISS PER PUNTUALE ANALISI

PRESENTAZIONE E ANTEPRIMA DELLA FICTION RAI SU RITA LEVI MONTALCINI

GOVERNO, ZINGARETTI: SOSTEGNO DEL PD A MINISTRI ESECUTIVO

PREROGATIVE COSTITUZIONALI DEL PARLAMENTO NEL CASO DI EMERGENZA DICHIARATA: DECISO CICLO AUDIZIONI…

CS SCUOLA, RICOSTITUITO IL COMITATO TECNICO SCIENTIFICO SUI DISTURBI SPECIFICI DELL’APPRENDIMENTO

RATIFICA CONVENZIONE OIL ELIMINAZIONE VIOLENZA E MOLESTIE SUL LUOGO DI LAVORO: CONCLUSO…

NIZZA, KILLER ERA SBARCATO A LAMPEDUSA

Agenparl

MAN JAILED FOR BURGLARY AND FRAUD OFFENCES IN BRADFORD

by Redazione02

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), gio 29 ottobre 2020

Wednesday 28 October, 2020

A Bradford man has been jailed after pleading guilty to offences of burglary and fraud.

Michael Gill

Michael Gill, 39, of Leeds, Road, Bradford, appeared at Bradford Crown Court yesterday (27 October) to face the charges and pleaded guilty to burglary and two offences of fraud.

The offences took place in April this year.

Gill knocked on his elderly victim’s door pretending to ask for directions and asked to use the victims toilet. Once inside of the property and after taking advantage of the elderly victim’s good nature, he proceeded to steal items including the victims bank card, which he then used to fraudulently purchase goods.

He was jailed for a total of 26 months.

An investigation was carried out by Bradford’s District Crime Team earlier this year into Gill’s offending.

He was arrested in April and was remanded in custody in April this year until his next court appearance.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Farrell, said: “This is a great result and we are pleased that Gill has been handed a prison sentence for his offending.

“This team was formed back in February this year and is committed to tackling those who cause the most harm to our communities through criminal activity.

“I hope that today’s sentence acts as a reassurance to the communities in Bradford that we will relentlessly pursue those individuals and work with partner agencies to bring them to justice and make Bradford safer.”

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/man-jailed-burglary-and-fraud-offences-bradford

Post collegati

CONSEGNA DA SPORTO E A DOMICILIO IN BASE AL D.P.C.M. DEL 24/10/2020 – MODULO

Redazione

GUIDANCE: CSC AWARDHOLDER DISCIPLINARY POLICY

Redazione

EMERGENZA COVID 19: VIA LIBERA DELLA GIUNTA A PROVVEDIMENTI IN FAVORE DEI TITOLARI DI CONTRATTI DI LOCAZIONE E CONCESSIONE DI IMMOBILI E IMPIANTI SPORTIVI COMUNALI

Redazione

MAAS: APPROVATE LE LINEE GUIDA PER LA SPERIMENTAZIONE DELLA PIATTAFORMA

Redazione

SONDERAUSWERTUNG ZEIGT MOBILITäT IN CORONA-HOTSPOTS

Redazione

PROMOTIONAL MATERIAL: FLU IMMUNISATION FOR SOCIAL CARE STAFF

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More