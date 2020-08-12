MAN JAILED FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER, BRADFORD

mercoledì, Agosto 12, 2020
(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), mer 12 agosto 2020

Tuesday, 11 August 2020

A man who stabbed a woman repeatedly following a disagreement on social media has been jailed for a total of 17 years.

Basit Hussain, aged 25, attacked the woman as she walked along Musgrave Drive in Bradford in the early hours of 19 September last year.  

Police became aware of the incident after they were called about a woman who had been brought into hospital with stab wounds.

Enquiries by Bradford District CID led to the identification of Hussain, of Woolcombers Way, Bradford as the suspect and he was arrested from another address in the city later that day.

When questioned by police Hussain denied the offence and said he was elsewhere at the time, but he was charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon and appeared before Bradford magistrates the next day, where he was remanded into custody.

He next appeared at Bradford Crown Court on 9 March, where he pleaded guilty to both charges and was remanded back into custody to allow for pre-sentencing reports to be prepared.

He was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court today (Tuesday).

Speaking after Hussain had been sentenced Detective Constable Glen Doran, of Bradford District CID, said:

“Hussain targeted his victim following the argument on social media, which happened just hours before.

“He stabbed her several times in her back, arm and neck, causing injuries which were initially believed to be life threatening.

“He is clearly a very dangerous man and I hope the extended sentence he has received today will give his victim some comfort.”

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/man-jailed-attempted-murder-bradford

