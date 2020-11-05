venerdì, Novembre 6, 2020
MAN IDENTIFIED IN SUSPICIOUS DEATH, SUSPECT WANTED ON CANADA-WIDE WARRANT

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), gio 05 novembre 2020

Media Advisory:  Copperfield Homicide

Staff Sergeant Colin Chisholm of the Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit will be available to speak with media about this homicide investigation. 

When: Tomorrow, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at 12:30 p.m.

Where: Calgary Police Westwinds Campus Media Centre (5111 – 47 Street N.E.)

Man identified in suspicious death; suspect wanted on Canada-wide warrant

The victim of a suspicious death that occurred in the southeast community of Copperfield last week has been identified.

On Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at approximately 1 p.m., we were called to a home located in the 100 block of Copperpond Common S.E., for reports that a man was found deceased inside the residence. The death was deemed suspicious and we began investigating.

An autopsy was concluded earlier this week by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The deceased was formally identified as Jessie James HANAGHAN, 37, who died as a result of a shooting.

Investigators are looking to locate a suspect who is believed to be connected to the shooting.

Michael Andrew ONISCHUK, 33, is wanted on Canada-wide warrants for murder.

Police are also releasing a photo of a vehicle believed to be connected to ONISCHUK. The vehicle is described as a 2012, white, four-door Jaguar XF with a possible B.C. license plate of PP023D.

A photo of ONISCHUK and a stock photo the car are available on The City of Calgary Newsroom.

Anyone who may have information about the location of ONISCHUK or the vehicle, or information about the shooting, is encouraged to contact the Calgary Police Service Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877, or the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips”

Case #/3750

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/man-identified-in-suspicious-death-suspect-wanted-on-canada-wide-warrant/

