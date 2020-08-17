lunedì, Agosto 17, 2020
MAN IDENTIFIED FOLLOWING SERIOUS SEXUAL ASSAULT APPEAL, LEEDS.

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), lun 17 agosto 2020

Monday, August 17, 2020

Detectives investigating an allegation of a serious sexual assault on a woman in Leeds have now identified a man they wanted to trace following a public appeal.

The man is due to be interviewed in relation to an incident at an address in Wellington Street in the early hours of Sunday, March 8, this year.

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/man-identified-following-serious-sexual-assault-appeal-leeds

