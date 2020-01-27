(AGENPARL) – London lun 27 gennaio 2020

A man has pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm.

On Sunday, 28 July 2019, Clinton Hicks, 59 () of Lowestoft, Suffolk was arrested at his home address for firearms offences by Suffolk Constabulary in a pre-planned operation and taken into custody at a police station in Norfolk.

The Met’s Counter Terrorism officers were called to assist as a quantity of chemicals were also recovered. Hicks was then further arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism. He was detained under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act, 2000.

The Met’s Counter Terrorism Command took over the investigation. After thorough enquiries no terrorism offences were apparent. However, he was charged with possession of a prohibited firearm.

He pleaded guilty to possession of a prohibited firearm, contrary to section 5(1 – ABA) of the firearms act at Ipswich Crown Court today, Monday, 27 January.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear for sentencing at the same court on Friday, 17 April.