A 57-year-old New Zealand national is scheduled to appear at the Sydney Central Local Court today (Wednesday, 22 January) for the alleged sexual assault of a female staff member at a Sydney International Airport business lounge.

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) attended the lounge yesterday after the staff member reported being indecently assaulted by a male customer.

The AFP will allege the man asked the female customer service agent to assist him repair a shirt pocket before grabbing her breast.

The man was subsequently interviewed and charged with the following:

1 x sexual touching contrary to s 61KC(a) of the Crimes Act 1900 (NSW) by virtue of s 4 of the Commonwealth Places (Application of Laws) Act 1970 (Cth).

The man was refused bail and is due to appear today at the Sydney Central Local Court.

