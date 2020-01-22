22 Gennaio 2020
MAN FACES COURT FOR ALLEGED SEXUAL ASSAULT AT SYDNEY AIRPORT

(AGENPARL) – Canberra, mer 22 gennaio 2020

A 57-year-old New Zealand national is scheduled to appear at the Sydney Central Local Court today (Wednesday, 22 January) for the alleged sexual assault of a female staff member at a Sydney International Airport business lounge.

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) attended the lounge yesterday after the staff member reported being indecently assaulted by a male customer.

The AFP will allege the man asked the female customer service agent to assist him repair a shirt pocket before grabbing her breast.

The man was subsequently interviewed and charged with the following:

  • 1 x sexual touching contrary to s 61KC(a) of the Crimes Act 1900 (NSW) by virtue of s 4 of the Commonwealth Places (Application of Laws) Act 1970 (Cth).

The man was refused bail and is due to appear today at the Sydney Central Local Court.

Fonte/Source: https://www.afp.gov.au/news-media/media-releases/man-faces-court-alleged-sexual-assault-sydney-airport

