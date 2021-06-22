(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), mar 22 giugno 2021

Tuesday, June 22, 2021

A man is due to appear in court today charged over a stabbing in Leeds.

Darren Winstanley, aged 50, of Eastdean Grove, Seacroft, has been charged with Section 18 wounding with intent in relation to an incident on Sunday, June 13, which resulted in a 52-year-old man being found in an alleyway off Hebden Green, Whinmoor, with multiple stab wounds.

He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today.

Monday, June 21, 2021

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/man-due-court-over-stabbing-hebden-green-whinmoor-leeds