MAN DUE IN COURT FOLLOWING COLLISION, KING LANE, ALWOODLEY, LEEDS.

Monday, June 22, 2020

A man is due to appear in court today following a road traffic collision in Leeds at the weekend.

Lee McGann, aged 41, of Fieldmoor Lodge, Pudsey, has been charged with dangerous driving and possession of an imitation firearm following his arrest in connection with a road traffic collision in King Lane, Alwoodley, on Saturday morning (20/6).

He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning.

