lunedì, Maggio 4, 2020
Agenparl

MAN DUE IN COURT CHARGED WITH MURDER OF SALEEM BUTT, BATLEY.

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), lun 04 maggio 2020

Sunday, May 3, 2020

A man is due to appear in court charged with the murder of Saleem Butt in Batley.

Craig Anthony Stanton, aged 42, of Southgate, Huddersfield, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court tomorrow (4/5) charged with the murder of 61-year-old Mr Butt who was found dead at his home in Hyrstlands Road, Batley, on April 23.

A 37-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on bail and a 59-year-old man remains on bail for the same offence.

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/man-due-court-charged-murder-saleem-butt-batley

MAN DUE IN COURT CHARGED WITH MURDER OF SALEEM BUTT, BATLEY.

