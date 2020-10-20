MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE SEXUAL OFFENCES AGAINST CHILDREN AND POSSESSION OF INDECENT IMAGES

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), mar 20 ottobre 2020

Police have charged a man from Bradford with multiple child sexual offences and possession of indecent images of children.

Robert Parsons, aged 21, of Wavertree Park Garden, was arrested by police today (19 October) following an intelligence led arrest operation.

He has subsequently been charged with 18 offences including:

3 offences of making indecent images of children;

1 offence of taking indecent images of a child

5 offences of causing a computer to perform function to secure unauthorised access to a program/data;

1 offence of malicious communications;

2 offences of disclosing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress;

1 offence of failure to comply with sex offender notification requirements;

2 breaches of interim Sexual Harm Prevention Order;

3 breaches of Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

He will appear at Bradford Magistrates today (20 October).

