(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), sab 22 maggio 2021

Saturday, 22 May 2021

A 21-year-old man from Bradford has been charged in relation to a burglary where a car was stolen in Ilkley in the early hours of last Wednesday.

Luke Brandon, of Fencote Crescent, Fagley, appeared before Bradford Magistrates today (Saturday) and was remanded in custody to appear at Bradford Crown Court on 18 June.



Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/man-charged-ilkley-burglary