A man has been charged by detectives investigating the death of a woman at an address in Great North Way, Hendon, NW4 on Saturday, 2 March.
Ian Levy, 54 of 5, Lime Court, Great North Way, NW4 was charged on Sunday, 3 March with the murder of 50-year-old Elize Linda Stevens.
Levy will appear in custody on Monday, 4 March at Willesden Magistrates’ Court.
Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command are not seeking anyone else in connection with this incident.
