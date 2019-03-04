4 Marzo 2019
Man charged with Hendon woman’s murder

(AGENPARL) – London lun 04 marzo 2019

A man has been charged by detectives investigating the death of a woman at an address in Great North Way, Hendon, NW4 on Saturday, 2 March.

Ian Levy, 54 of 5, Lime Court, Great North Way, NW4 was charged on Sunday, 3 March with the murder of 50-year-old Elize Linda Stevens.

Levy will appear in custody on Monday, 4 March at Willesden Magistrates’ Court.

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command are not seeking anyone else in connection with this incident.

Fonte/Source: http://news.met.police.uk/news/man-charged-with-hendon-womans-murder-360667?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=Subscription&utm_content=news

