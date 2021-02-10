mercoledì, Febbraio 10, 2021
MAN CHARGED IN THREE SEXUAL ASSAULTS

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), mer 10 febbraio 2021

We have charged a man in relation to three incidents in which Calgarians were approached from behind and touched in a sexual manner.

The incidents occurred in November 2020, January 2021 and February 2021, in the communities of West Hillhurst, Thorncliffe and Huntington Hills. Two of the female victims were under the age of 16, and one was a youth under 18.

Following a lengthy and thorough investigation, Bogdan BOTEZATU, 34, was arrested on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, and charged with:

  • Three counts of sexual assault
  • Two counts of sexual interference with a person under 16
  • One count of wearing a disguise while committing an offence

BOTEZATU will next appear in court on Monday, March 1, 2021.

No further information is available for public release at this time as this remains ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers using any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store

 Case #/3914

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/man-charged-in-three-sexual-assaults/

