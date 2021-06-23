(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), mer 23 giugno 2021

Late last month, we shared information about an assault that occurred on a member of a racialized community. The victim, Tianna HAY, came forward along with investigators to seek the identity of a man who allegedly spat on her and called her a racial slur.

Nearly a month later, the victim was in the downtown area and spotted the man who assaulted her. Police were contacted and a man was arrested in relation to the event that occurred on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.

Davit ALEKSANYAN, 27, of Calgary, has been charged with one count of common assault. He will next appear in court on Thursday, July 8, 2021.

Hate-motivated crimes are recognizable crimes, like assault, theft, vandalism or any other crime, where the offender was motivated by bias, prejudice or hate that is based on one of nine personal characteristics of the victim.

The characteristics include race, national or ethnic origin, language, colour, religion, sex, age, mental or physical disability, sexual orientation or gender identity or expression, or on any other similar factor.

These types of offences not only harm the victim but can have lasting emotional impacts on those involved and on the community. These offences can leave others who share the same characteristic(s) concerned that they too may be targeted, which undermines their feeling of safety in our city.

Any evidence of a hate motivation is considered by the courts after a person is found guilty of the connected crime. If the judge decides during sentencing that hate was a motivation for the offence, it is an aggravating factor that can add to the convicted person’s sentence.

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/man-charged-in-relation-to-suspected-hate-crime/