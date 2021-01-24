domenica, Gennaio 24, 2021
IL PAPA NON PRESIEDERà LE PROSSIME CELEBRAZIONI PER IL RIPRESENTARSI DELLA SCIATALGIA

PUBBLICATO “DOCUMENTO DI KAMPALA” PER I 50 ANNI DEL SECAM

COLOMBIA, APPELLO DEL VESCOVO DI TUMACO A GRUPPI ARMATI PER FINE VIOLENZE

LA RISPOSTA ALLA PANDEMIA IN UN MONDO DISEGUALE

L’IMPEGNO DI UNICEF PER PROMUOVERE LA FIDUCIA NEI VACCINI

FISICHELLA: LA PAROLA NON LO SCRITTO è L’ESSENZA DELLA FEDE

GALLAGHER: LA DOTTRINA SOCIALE DELLA CHIESA E IL “GREEN NEW DEAL”

PANDEMIA ED ETICA DELLA COMUNICAZIONE

L’AUSTRALIA FIRMI IL TRATTATO CONTRO LE ARMI NUCLEARI

VISITA DI SOLIDARIETà DI UNA DELEGAZIONE DELLA CHIESA ETIOPICA NEL TIGRè

MAN CHARGED IN RELATION TO FIRE AT LEEDS HOSPITAL

by Redazione01

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), dom 24 gennaio 2021

Saturday, 23 January 2021

Police have charged a man in relation to a fire at Leeds General Infirmary on 21 January.

Kriss Jackson, aged 43, of Poplar Mount in Bramley, has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life, affray, possession of a bladed article and two counts of assault. 

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today (23 January). 

Detective Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds CID, said: 

“We would like to thank everyone who has contacted us so far with regard to this investigation.

“We also continue to appeal for anyone who was present in either the A&E or X-Ray department between 5 and 6pm on 21 January to contact us, as it is possible they will be able to assist our enquiries further.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or use the contact us options at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus, quoting log 1301 of 21 January.

Information can also be given anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers. 
 

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/man-charged-relation-fire-leeds-hospital

