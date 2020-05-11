martedì, Maggio 12, 2020
Breaking News

EUROPE DAY 2020 IN GUINEA-BISSAU

DIVERSIDADE FUND: SELECTION OF BENEFICIARIES

CORONAVIRUS: IL DOPO PANDEMIA NON SARA’ ALL’INSEGNA DELL’UNITA’, TROPPI INTERESSI IN GIOCO

I TRAFFICI DEGLI ESTREMISTI TRA SOMALIA E KENYA: NON SOLO DROGA E…

STATEMENT OF THE MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AND EUROPEAN AFFAIRS OF THE SLOVAK…

IL 14 MAGGIO IL MONDO IN PREGHIERA PER DEBELLARE IL CORONAVIRUS

TELEPHONE CONVERSATION OF MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF BELARUS V.MAKEI WITH THE…

25TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE EXTENSION OF THE NON-PROLIFERATION TREATY

25TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE EXTENSION OF THE NON-PROLIFERATION TREATY

SEA TURTLE CONSERVATION AND SHRIMP IMPORTS TO THE UNITED STATES

Agenparl

MAN CHARGED IN CRIMINAL COMPLAINT WITH POSSESSING FIREARM AS CONVICTED FELON

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), lun 11 maggio 2020

HAMMOND- Jarron Price, 27, was charged in a criminal complaint with possessing a firearm as a previously convicted felon, announced U.S. Attorney Kirsch. 

The criminal complaint alleges that on May 7, 2020, at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Calumet Avenue in Hammond, police observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed, swerving around vehicles and almost striking them.  After stopping the vehicle, police observed the front seat passenger, later identified as Jarron Price, reaching toward his left side area.  Police ordered Price out of the vehicle and observed a firearm on top of the passenger seat where he had been sitting.  Price has a prior felony conviction for armed violence.   

“We continue to remain focused on reducing gun crime in the Northern District of Indiana,” said United States Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II.  “Our law enforcement partners are in constant coordination with my office to investigate and prosecute prohibited persons from having firearms.”  

The United States Attorney’s Office emphasizes that a criminal complaint is merely an allegation and that all persons are presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty in court.

If convicted, any specific sentence to be imposed will be determined by the judge after a consideration of federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.

This case is being investigated by the ATF HIDTA Task Force and Hammond Police Department.  This case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Caitlin M. Padula.

###

 

Fonte/Source: https://www.atf.gov/news/pr/man-charged-criminal-complaint-possessing-firearm-convicted-felon

Post collegati

MAN CHARGED IN CRIMINAL COMPLAINT WITH POSSESSING FIREARM AS CONVICTED FELON

Redazione

DIGITAL ENZYME-LINKED IMMUNOSORBENT ASSAYS WITH SUB-ATTOMOLAR DETECTION LIMITS BASED ON LOW NUMBERS OF CAPTURE BEADS COMBINED WITH HIGH EFFICIENCY BEAD ANALYSIS

Redazione

EUROPE DAY 2020 IN GUINEA-BISSAU

Redazione

DIVERSIDADE FUND: SELECTION OF BENEFICIARIES

Redazione

GAO-20-446PR, PRIORITY OPEN RECOMMENDATIONS: DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE, MAY 04, 2020

Redazione

APPALTO SPECIFICO AI SENSI DELL’ARTICOLO 54, COMMA 4, LETTERA C), DEL D.LGS.VO NR. 50/2016 E SS.MM.II. PER L’AFFIDAMENTO DI SERVIZI DI CONDUZIONE SISTEMISTICA PER I SISTEMI SDI, BDN-DNA E N-SIS, IN USO AL SERVIZIO PER IL SISTEMA INFORMATIVO INTERFORZE.

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More