MAN CHARGED IN CRIMINAL COMPLAINT WITH POSSESSING FIREARM AS CONVICTED FELON

HAMMOND- Jarron Price, 27, was charged in a criminal complaint with possessing a firearm as a previously convicted felon, announced U.S. Attorney Kirsch.

The criminal complaint alleges that on May 7, 2020, at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Calumet Avenue in Hammond, police observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed, swerving around vehicles and almost striking them. After stopping the vehicle, police observed the front seat passenger, later identified as Jarron Price, reaching toward his left side area. Police ordered Price out of the vehicle and observed a firearm on top of the passenger seat where he had been sitting. Price has a prior felony conviction for armed violence.

“We continue to remain focused on reducing gun crime in the Northern District of Indiana,” said United States Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II. “Our law enforcement partners are in constant coordination with my office to investigate and prosecute prohibited persons from having firearms.”

The United States Attorney’s Office emphasizes that a criminal complaint is merely an allegation and that all persons are presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty in court.

If convicted, any specific sentence to be imposed will be determined by the judge after a consideration of federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.

This case is being investigated by the ATF HIDTA Task Force and Hammond Police Department. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Caitlin M. Padula.

