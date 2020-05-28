MAN CHARGED IN CRIMINAL COMPLAINT WITH MAKING FALSE STATEMENTS TO PURCHASE FIREARMS

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), gio 28 maggio 2020

HAMMOND- Kyle Jackson, 34, was charged in a criminal complaint with making materially false statements in connection with the purchase of firearms from a firearms dealer, announced U.S. Attorney Kirsch.

The affidavit attached to the criminal complaint alleges that on November 23, 2019, Jackson made a false statement about his current residence address while purchasing a firearm at a federally licensed firearms dealer in Schererville, Indiana, stating on an ATF Form 4473 that he lived at one residence in Gary, Indiana, when in fact he lived at a different Gary location. On January 2, 2020, this firearm was recovered by law enforcement in Chicago, Illinois. On May 22, 2020, Jackson made another false statement about his residence address in purchasing three additional firearms from this firearms dealer, and law enforcement made contact with Jackson directly after he purchased these firearms.

“My office is working closely with the ATF to identify individuals making false statements when buying firearms to prevent these illegal purchases,” said U.S. Attorney Kirsch. “We will continue to use all tools and charges available to us to prevent firearms from ending up in the wrong hands.”

The United States Attorney’s Office emphasizes that a criminal complaint is merely an allegation and that all persons are presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty in court.

If convicted, any specific sentence to be imposed will be determined by the judge after a consideration of federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.

This case is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Nicholas J. Padilla.

This case is part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws. Initiated by the Attorney General in the fall of 2019, Project Guardian draws upon the Department’s past successful programs to reduce gun violence; enhances coordination of federal, state, local, and tribal authorities in investigating and prosecuting gun crimes; improves information-sharing by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives when a prohibited individual attempts to purchase a firearm and is denied by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), to include taking appropriate actions when a prospective purchaser is denied by the NICS for mental health reasons; and ensures that federal resources are directed at the criminals posing the greatest threat to our communities. For more information about Project Guardian, please see: https://www.justice.gov/projectguardian.

Fonte/Source: https://www.atf.gov/news/pr/man-charged-criminal-complaint-making-false-statements-purchase-firearms