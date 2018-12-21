Man charged following health centre stabbings

(AGENPARL) – London ven 21 dicembre 2018 A man has been charged following an incident where a number of people were stabbed in Bow.Jeffrey Leung, .04.68) of Malmesbury Road, E3 – charged with four counts of GBH with intent; one count of attempted GBH with intent and one count of threatening behaviour with a bladed article.He will appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court today (Friday, 21 December).The incident took place shortly after 11:00hrs on Wednesday, 19 December – police were called to two medical centres in St Stephen’s Road and William Place in Tower Hamlets.Officers continue to appeal for any witnesses, or anyone who may have been injured but has not yet made themselves known to police or the medical services, to contact the police on 101 and quote CAD 2472/19Dec.

Documents: