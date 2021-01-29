(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), ven 29 gennaio 2021

Friday 29 January 2021

Calderdale Valleys Neighbourhood Police team have charged a man with drug offences after a large cannabis farm was discovered on Clay House Lane, Greetland.

Officers attended the address on 18 January after members of the public reported suspicious activity in the area.

Nearly 1000 cannabis plants were found. Officers were supported by the Fire Service who helped dismantle the cannabis farm.

Artan Raman, 50 of no fixed abode was charged with producing a controlled drug, (Class B.)

Mr Raman was remanded into custody to next appear in court on 16 February 2021.

Sergeant Michelle Cheney from Lover Valley Neighbourhood Policing Team said: ‘Thanks to intelligence that was reported by the community, we were able to dismantle this cannabis farm. ‘We would ask that anyone who does have information about the cultivation or supply of drugs in the area to contact us on 101 on via the independent Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111. ‘All information and intelligence is fully explored and investigated by officers.’

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/man-charged-after-cannabis-farm-found-greetland