MAN CHARGED AFTER 7KG OF SUSPECTED CLASS ‘A’ DRUGS RECOVERED

by Redazione01

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), ven 17 aprile 2020

Friday 17th April 2020, 

A 61 year-old man has been charged with Possession with Intent to Supply Class ‘A’ Drugs after 7Kg of suspected cocaine was recovered from a vehicle on the M62 at 3:10pm on Tuesday 14th April 2020.

Saeed Malik of Southfield Lane in Bradford, was initially arrested after the Honda Civic he was driving was stopped by a Proactive Intercept Team near Junction 28 at Tingley, Leeds.

The substance found during a search of the vehicle is believed to have a potential street value of up to £560,000. An amount of cash and other items were also seized.

Malik is due to appear before Leeds Crown Court on 14th May 2020.

West Yorkshire Police, Head of Serious and Organised Crime, Detective Superintendent Carl Galvin said:

“As part of the ongoing Programme Precision to tackle serious organised crime, we continue to proactively respond to information and intelligence, with significant success.

“This latest vehicle stop is representative of our ongoing efforts, which do not stop in spite of the circumstances we are all currently operating within.

“I would encourage anyone who has information about suspected drugs related activity to share it with us via the non-emergency options or report it in confidence via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/man-charged-after-7kg-suspected-class-drugs-recovered

