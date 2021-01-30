MAN ARRESTED WITH LOADED FIREARM INSIDE CALGARY STORE

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), sab 30 gennaio 2021

Police have laid 21 drug, weapon and fraud-related charges following an arrest of two individuals inside a store in East Hills Shopping Centre earlier this week. During the arrest, we seized a loaded handgun and more than $15,000 worth of drugs.

On Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at approximately 4:30 p.m., we were called to a retail store located in the 100 block of East Hills Boulevard S.E., after the store’s Loss Prevention Officer observed suspicious activity within the store and recognized a man who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Upon police arrival, the suspect attempted to flee the scene and was taken into custody after a brief struggle with officers. A woman who was with the man and wanted on eight outstanding warrants was also taken into custody without incident.

The following items were seized during the arrest:

A loaded .22 calibre pistol

110 grams of methamphetamine, valued at $11,090

A small amount of cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and prescription drugs, with a total value of $4,700

$3,890 in Canadian currency

Photos of some of the seized items are available on The City of Calgary Newsroom.

As a result, Vincent Joseph WALKER, 31, of Calgary, has been charged with 13 offences including possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, hazardous storage of a firearm, possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order, possession of controlled substances for the purpose of trafficking, resisting arrest and obstructing a police officer. An outstanding warrant for being unlawfully at large was also executed. WALKER will next appear in court on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.

Brittany Michelle BARLING, 30, of Calgary, has been charged with nine offences including failing to comply with a court order, unlawful possession of identity documents, and possession of a controlled substance. She was also charged with eight additional outstanding warrants. BARLING will next appear in court on Monday, March 1, 2021.

“This is a great example of our community working together,” says Staff Sergeant Jim Shaw of the Calgary Police Service District 4. “This individual was carrying a loaded weapon in a public space, which created a significant risk to public safety. We are thankful that the store’s employees were able to recognize suspicious activity and report it so that police could safely apprehend the suspect.”

Case #/5696

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/man-arrested-with-loaded-firearm-inside-calgary-store/