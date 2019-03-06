(AGENPARL) – London mer 06 marzo 2019

A man has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences.

Detectives from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command arrested a 34-year-old man from east London on Tuesday, 5 March on suspicion of terrorism offences.

They arrested the man on suspicion of dissemination of terrorist publications, contrary to section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006, and collection of information, contrary to section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

The man was arrested under the Police and Crime Evidence Act.

He is currently in custody.

Police search warrants are being executed at a number of addresses in east London.

+ This arrest is not connected to the investigation into suspicious packages received at three buildings in London.